Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Raised by Analyst

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Shore Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of SHBI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.11. 785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $418.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 655,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.