Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Macerich in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.