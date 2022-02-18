QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.62 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$ EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $49.29. 1,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,760. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.