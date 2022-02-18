Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Qualys reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $115.92 on Tuesday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.10.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after buying an additional 203,699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Qualys by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,141 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Qualys by 232.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Qualys by 123.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

