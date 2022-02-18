Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.57 million.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. Quantum has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley downgraded Quantum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quantum by 6,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 151,156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quantum by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Quantum by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 1,329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.