Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Set at C$2.20 by Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) has been assigned a C$2.20 price objective by Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 141.76% from the company’s current price.

CVE QUIS traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.21. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.25 million and a P/E ratio of -30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67.

In other news, Director Vijay Mukund Jog bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$47,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,360,004.17.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

