Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Set at C$2.20 by Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) has been assigned a C$2.20 price objective by Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 141.76% from the company’s current price.

CVE QUIS traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.21. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.25 million and a P/E ratio of -30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67.

In other news, Director Vijay Mukund Jog bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$47,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,360,004.17.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.