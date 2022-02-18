Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Radian Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

