Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $371.63 million and approximately $28.35 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.55 or 0.06932231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,171.07 or 1.00078971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 196,628,238,548 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.