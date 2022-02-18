Randy Gottfried Sells 112,500 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.61. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.