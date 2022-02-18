Rarible (RARI) Price Tops $8.29 on Top Exchanges

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Rarible coin can now be bought for about $8.29 or 0.00020500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $50.31 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00038910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00108314 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,068,600 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

