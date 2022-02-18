Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $5.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.83. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $77.17 on Thursday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after acquiring an additional 396,613 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,619 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

