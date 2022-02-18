Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.61.

Shares of TSE ABX traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting C$29.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,168,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.30 and a 12 month high of C$30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.