Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF)

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Eguana Technologies stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.
About Eguana Technologies
