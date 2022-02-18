Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $11.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 119.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QIPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, raised their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at $66,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at $641,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

