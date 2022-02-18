Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $11.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 119.05% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QIPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, raised their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.
Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at $66,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at $641,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
