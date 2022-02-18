Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

Rayonier has raised its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 180.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 186.2%.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of Rayonier stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $38.86. 379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,218. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 891,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after purchasing an additional 191,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.