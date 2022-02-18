Raze Network Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Raze Network has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $494,532.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.33 or 0.06978667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,109.03 or 0.99493208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003122 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

