Raze Network (RAZE) Price Reaches $0.0401 on Major Exchanges

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $494,532.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.33 or 0.06978667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,109.03 or 0.99493208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

