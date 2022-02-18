RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.77. 282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,005. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.85 and a 200 day moving average of $210.96. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $165.99 and a 52-week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 217.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,011,000 after buying an additional 297,138 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $40,676,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 165.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

