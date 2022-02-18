RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.67.

ROLL stock opened at $182.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,935,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

