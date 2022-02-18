Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $12,045.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 9,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reading International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 197,864 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Reading International by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.