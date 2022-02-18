Ready Capital (RC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 68,409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ready Capital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

