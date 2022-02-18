Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.
Realogy stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. 87,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,371. Realogy has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Realogy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 220,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 219,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Realogy by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 152,661 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,000.
Several research firms have recently commented on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
About Realogy
Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
