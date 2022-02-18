Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Realogy stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. 87,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,371. Realogy has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Realogy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 220,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 219,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Realogy by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 152,661 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,000.

Realogy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

