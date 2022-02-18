Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Gap Up to $17.86

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $18.37. Realogy shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 8,555 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.59.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Realogy by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,700 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,906,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,156,000 after acquiring an additional 897,905 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth $11,790,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Realogy by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 560,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Realogy by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 437,442 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

