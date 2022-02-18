Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.19) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.22) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

