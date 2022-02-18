Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.19) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.22) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

