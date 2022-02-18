Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Raises Dividend to GBX 101.60 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.37) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 6,357 ($86.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £45.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,176.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,962.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.38) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($92.23).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RKT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($83.90) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,400 ($127.20) to GBX 8,800 ($119.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,578.13 ($102.55).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

