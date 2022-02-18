RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,100 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 608,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 567,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. RedBall Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $11.20.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

