Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $416.98

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.98 ($5.64) and traded as low as GBX 393 ($5.32). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 393 ($5.32), with a volume of 344,084 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Redde Northgate in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Redde Northgate from GBX 500 ($6.77) to GBX 516 ($6.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 413.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 416.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £973.29 million and a PE ratio of 9.87.
Redde Northgate Company Profile (LON:REDD)
Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.
