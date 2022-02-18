Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. 359,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,224. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. Redfin has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,379. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,597 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

