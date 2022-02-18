Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 292,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,224. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Redfin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Redfin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

