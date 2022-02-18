Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) will announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the lowest is ($0.15). Reinsurance Group of America reported earnings per share of ($1.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 198.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year earnings of $10.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $12.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $15.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $114.91. 4,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,916. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.10. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

