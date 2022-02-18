Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Update

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,100 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 690,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RS traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.74. 658,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $124.03 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

