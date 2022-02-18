Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.61 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

NYSE:RS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $124.03 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

