Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Tower Semiconductor worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,126,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSEM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday.

TSEM stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

