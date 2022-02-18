Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $20.32 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%.

