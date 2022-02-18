Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 37,600 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.34% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBW opened at $20.48 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $334.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $95.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,432,611.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,520 shares of company stock worth $2,132,730. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

