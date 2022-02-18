Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 942,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of ImmunoGen worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 29.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

