Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,200 ($56.83) target price on the stock.

RSW has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($89.31) target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Renishaw to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 5,800 ($78.48) to GBX 4,400 ($59.54) in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

RSW stock opened at GBX 4,714 ($63.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,678.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,915.25. Renishaw has a 52-week low of GBX 4,226 ($57.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,025 ($95.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 5.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Renishaw’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.