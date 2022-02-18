Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.48. 11,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.21 and its 200-day moving average is $255.68. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
