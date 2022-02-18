Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.48. 11,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.21 and its 200-day moving average is $255.68. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.50.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

