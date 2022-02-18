Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNRC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.78.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.55. Generac has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Generac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

