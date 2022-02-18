Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

TRGP stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,127. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.