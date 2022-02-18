Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ryder System, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ryder System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.50.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of R stock opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.