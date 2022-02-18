Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wayfair Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wayfair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wayfair’s FY2026 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

W has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Argus cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.39.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $355.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $47,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

