Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 62,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

