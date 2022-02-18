Revathi Advaithi Sells 32,367 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 339.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

