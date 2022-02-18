Revathi Advaithi Sells 32,367 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.
