Reviewing Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) & SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of SOPHiA Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Biogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Biogen and SOPHiA Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 17 15 0 2.47 SOPHiA Genetics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Biogen presently has a consensus target price of $283.23, indicating a potential upside of 34.49%. SOPHiA Genetics has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.84%. Given SOPHiA Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SOPHiA Genetics is more favorable than Biogen.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and SOPHiA Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 14.17% 26.30% 11.98% SOPHiA Genetics -168.10% -44.62% -35.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biogen and SOPHiA Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $10.98 billion 2.82 $4.00 billion $10.40 20.25 SOPHiA Genetics $28.40 million 27.10 -$39.34 million N/A N/A

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than SOPHiA Genetics.

Summary

Biogen beats SOPHiA Genetics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON.

