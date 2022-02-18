Reviewing Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and AppLovin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $831.87 million 2.92 -$261.33 million ($1.54) -6.75 AppLovin $1.45 billion 16.54 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Dada Nexus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dada Nexus and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 0 5 0 3.00 AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93

Dada Nexus presently has a consensus price target of $34.72, indicating a potential upside of 233.85%. AppLovin has a consensus price target of $106.54, indicating a potential upside of 66.13%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than AppLovin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -35.94% -38.92% -29.14% AppLovin -0.63% -2.17% -0.46%

Summary

AppLovin beats Dada Nexus on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

