Reviewing MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $7.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 66.8%. MFS Multimarket Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. SuRo Capital pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.82 million 183.60 $75.34 million $9.18 1.26 MFS Multimarket Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Multimarket Income Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SuRo Capital and MFS Multimarket Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 MFS Multimarket Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 52.17%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than MFS Multimarket Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 10,823.94% -2.83% -2.53% MFS Multimarket Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SuRo Capital beats MFS Multimarket Income Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, corporate bonds of U.S. and foreign issuers, and debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries with an average duration of 5.1 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach while focusing on factors such as underlying credit quality, collateral characteristics, and indenture provisions, and the issuer's management ability, capital structure, leverage, and ability to meet its current obligations. It seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a combination of the Citigroup World Government Bond Non-Dollar Hedged Index, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global, Lehman Brothers U.S. Credit Bond Index, Lehman Brothers U.S. Government/Mortgage Bond Index, and Lehman Brothers U.S. High-Yield Corporate Bond Index. MFS Multimarket Income Trust was formed on March 12, 1987 and is domiciled in the Unites States.

