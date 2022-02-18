Reviewing Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Virgin Orbit and Northrop Grumman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrop Grumman 0 6 4 0 2.40

Northrop Grumman has a consensus price target of $413.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.91%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than Virgin Orbit.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman 19.64% 35.83% 9.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Northrop Grumman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman $35.67 billion 1.74 $7.01 billion $43.62 9.13

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Virgin Orbit on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, other U.S. government agencies, and international customers. The Defense Systems segment includes integrated battle management systems, weapons systems and aircraft, and mission systems sustainment and modernization. The Mission Systems segment offers advanced mission solutions and multifunction systems, primarily for the U.S. defense and intelligence community, and international customers. The Space Systems segment delivers end-to-end mission solutions through the design, development, integration, production and operation of space, missile defense, launch and strategic missile systems for national security, civil government, commercial, and international customers. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

