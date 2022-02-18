Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

NYSE REXR opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

