Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.770-$1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.98. 32,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,462. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $81.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

